Guilt Guild Donates Quilt To Beebe Healthcare

The local Delaware Modern Quilt Guild donated its 2020 Community Outreach Challenge quilt named “COVID Curves” to Beebe Healthcare. Pictured are Beebe Medical Foundation President Tom Protack, Executive Director of Development Kay Young and Gift Officer Diane Barlow receiving the quilt from Joan Flanigan-Clarke, Debbie Iammatteo, Mary Shepherd, and Janet Denson.