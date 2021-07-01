Republican Women Of Worcester Hold Annual Red, White & Blue Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC) held its annual Red, White and Blue luncheon meeting on Thursday, June 24 at the Lighthouse Sound Restaurant. The guest speaker was Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisifulli, who gave updates on law enforcement activities in his department. He is pictured with RWWC Americanism Chair Charlotte Cathell, who gave a talk on Worcester County history, and Sandy Zitzer, RWWC 1st Vice President.