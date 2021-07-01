Ocean City Lifesaving Museum Accepts Donation

The Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum accepts new artifacts throughout the year to add to the growing collection. Last week Teresa Murray donated a syrup pitcher from the Plimhimmon Hotel. The syrup pitcher was initially owned by Teresa’s grandmother Dorothy H. Taylor, owner of the Plimhimmon in the 1940s. In the 1800s, the Plimhimmon, now known as the Plim Plaza, epitomized luxury with electricity and running water in all 48 rooms. Guests could enjoy spending time in the dining and reception halls that offered a grand open fireplace and furnishings made from oak and cherry.