James Travon Jones and Christianne Dave Igao

OCEAN CITY — Four suspects were arrested late Tuesday night for allegedly forcing their way into a downtown apartment and assaulting and robbing the victims.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown apartment building on the Boardwalk for a reported group of disorderly individuals. Upon arrival, OCPD officers met with a victim, who reported four males chased him into his apartment, kicked the door in and threatened he and his friends while attempting to rob them, according to police reports.

A description of the suspects was broadcasted and OCPD officers soon located the four suspects a short distance away. During the investigation, it was learned the suspects and the victims engaged in a verbal altercation on the Boardwalk. The argument continued as the groups reached the victim’s apartment.

The four suspects, later identified as James Travon Jones, 19, of Owings Mills, Md.; Christianne Dave Igao, 19, of Owings Mills; and two 15-year-old juveniles from Baltimore, allegedly forced their way into the apartment and attempted to rob the victims of their personal belongings.

Jones and Igao were each charged with home invasion, breaking and entering with intent to commit an act of violence, first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree assault, third-degree burglary, two counts of robbery, three counts of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and trespassing. Jones and Igao were each seen by a District Court Commissioner and were ordered to be held without bond.

The two juveniles were each charged with robbery, first-degree assault, home invasion, breaking and entering with intent to commit an act of violence and first-degree burglary. Each juvenile’s case has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.