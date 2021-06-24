OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines leaders voted last week to repeal a policy regarding director and officer misconduct.

Last week, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors voted unanimously on second reading to repeal Resolution B-08, which addresses director and officer ethics and misconduct.

“This is the second reading,” said Director Frank Daly. “The purpose of the second reading is to repeal Resolution B-08 in its entirety.”

In 2018, the board of directors adopted a resolution governing the conduct and ethical standards of directors and officers. The resolution also sets a process for handling complaints against officials.

In February – following an investigation of a B-08 complaint filed against President Larry Perrone – Daly called on the board to amend or repeal the resolution by its May meeting.

“We’re not the Central Intelligence Agency, we’re not the National Security Agency,” he said at the time. “This cloak of secrecy that ties hands is extremely unfair, first to the community and second of all to the people involved … Like it or not, there are two sides to every story. And I don’t like a process that handcuffs one side.”

In a memo to board members last month, Daly noted the handling of three B-08 complaints since his election to the board and argued against the process and secrecy surrounding such complaints. He argued complaints should be written by the complainant, not a board member, and basic information should be made available to the public. He also critiqued the investigation process and the inability of all involved parties to address the board before judgements are made.

“This resolution has prevented the board from identifying who made the complaint, who the complaint was against and what the complaint is,” he wrote. “The resolution has completely prevented the accused of making any comments to defend themselves. It has prevented answers to totally appropriate questions from association members. The procedures employed have raised fair, and serious, questions regarding due process for both the accused and accuser.”

In the last year, the board has handled two B-08 complaints involving board members.

Last November, General Manager John Viola filed a complaint against Janasek regarding offensive remarks he made against Viola during a business lunch. Janasek was ultimately censured by the board.

And in January, former employee Colby Phillips filed a complaint against Board President Larry Perrone alleging he had yelled at her on multiple occasions and spoke to her in a condescending manner.

Following an investigation, the board found no violation occurred. Weeks later, Phillips submitted her resignation to the board, ending a nearly seven-year tenure with OPA.