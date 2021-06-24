BERLIN – A local church is going back to basics with this year’s vacation bible school program.

Buckingham Presbyterian Church will be hosting vacation bible school sessions every other Friday throughout the summer. All are welcome to attend the 6 p.m. sessions.

“It’s kind of a different take on classic vacation bible school,” Pastor Mark Piedmonte said. “Rather than a full week program, an out of the box vacation bible school program, we’re taking a simpler approach.”

Buckingham Presbyterian has combined its vacation bible school program with the family events it was already hosting some Friday nights. This summer’s dates for Vacation Bible S’more Time are June 25, July 16, July 30, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27. Piedmonte hopes that by spreading vacation bible school out over the summer, volunteers won’t have to put all of their effort into one week and more families will have a chance to experience the program.

“Anybody can come in any week and get the full experience,” he said.

During each 1.5-hour vacation bible school session on the church lawn, kids can enjoy dinner, learn a bible story and then participate in crafts and games. Because kids spent much of the past year staring at screens for virtual learning during the pandemic, organizers of vacation bible school are trying to keep this summer’s program as hands-on as possible.

“We’re kind of going old school with this,” Piedmonte said.

Another aspect of this year’s program organizers are excited about is the fact that other churches will be partnering with Buckingham Presbyterian, meaning they will take the lead on certain sessions. Piedmonte is also hoping they’ll join Buckingham Presbyterian for the final event in August, which will include a “blessing of the backpacks” for kids preparing to start the school year. He wants the program to include a worship service lead by three pastors.

“Ecumenical partnering, we’re called to do that,” he said. “There’s strength in numbers.”

Along with the blessing of the backpacks, the church is collecting school supplies to donate to local children as the school year begins in the fall.

For more information on this year’s vacation bible school, check the Buckingham Presbyterian page on Facebook or go to buckinghampcusa.org.