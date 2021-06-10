BIS Sixth Graders Coding Robots

BIS Sixth Graders Coding Robots

Sixth grade students in Victor Hall’s computer science class at Berlin Intermediate School are pictured practicing coding their VEX GO robots to prepare for the coding obstacle course challenge. VEX GO is a construction system that teaches the fundamentals of STEM through fun, hands-on activities that help young students perceive coding and engineering. Above, Miley Cabello-Vargas, Olivia Mongellie, Kami Shump and Lizzie Thompson take their creations out for a test run. Submitted Photos