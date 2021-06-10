Targeting Overnight Car Sleepers Will Help

Editor:

With another tourist season upon us, like most property owners, I’m always looking for ways to help eradicate the challenging issues we face annually. Seems every weekly periodical at this time features reports of just about every criminal activity imaginable.

I’m sure at one time or another, we’ve all thought; “What can I do?”

One simple outside the box idea where we all can make a difference is to diligently monitor your neighborhood for “guests” sleeping overnight in their cars and on the beach.

Most troublemakers that come here and commit crimes don’t stay in even the most inexpensive hotels here. They drive to quiet bayside areas or roll out a sleeping bag on the beach, spend the night and they’re at it again the next day. That’s where the fast-food refuse, diaper bags, vomit, etc. originates, for those who have been complaining about that. I’ll leave their restroom location options up to your imagination.

This problem has worsened in recent years and is beginning to occur not only on notorious weekends, but for most of the summer.

Sleeping in vehicles overnight is prohibited and any law enforcement officer will confirm that the subsequent obligatory search will very likely produce a drug and/or weapons violation.

This year, it seems more and more beachgoers are setting up camping tents on the beach during the day. While I’m not sure if this is legal, sleeping on the beach between 10pm & 6am definitely is.

There was a reader’s letter last year submitted by a beach stand operator noting human feces, syringes, used condoms, and a host of other atrocities he encounters upon setting up every morning. This is unacceptable.

Here’s where we locals can get involved. Look for and report any suspicious overnight vehicles on your street. Also, any overnight camping on the beach. Encourage your neighbors to do the same and if your area has a neighborhood watch program, join and get involved.

Marshall Reynolds

Ocean City

X

Library Program Supported

Editor:

Last week’s The Dispatch relates in detail a recent Worcester County Commissioner’s meeting and the questions made to the Library Director Jennifer Ranck. The headline read, “County Commissioner Again Question Library Program.”

As I understand, the concern raised is a grant that was given to the Library by a company, Zoobean through their offering Beanstack. The concern stated that Zoobean supports Black Lives Matter (BLM) and that by accepting the money the library was committing a political act.

I checked Zoobean’s website and they do support BLM. Also on Zoobean’s website their stated goals are fostering reading among children and teens and inclusion. From what The Dispatch article stated the content in the reading program created by the grant was not slanted to any one view other than one of inclusion.

I also checked the internet to see what companies also support BLM: Airbnb, Cisco, Docusign, DoorDash, Grubhub, IBM, Microsoft, Peloton, Salesforce, Shopify, Uber, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, EA Games, Spanx, Levis, Gap Brands, Nike, Wendys, McDonalds, Coca Cola and UnitedHealth Group.

This list is by no means exclusive or complete.

Given the views stated by the commissioners, they should demand that the library only take donations or grants once they have determined that the person or entity making the donation has no political opinions at all. I frequently donate to the library and my donation has never been questioned for a political intent.

I absolutely support Ms. Ranck and library’s goal of getting people to read and providing material that represents the diversity of our great nation.

Rich Brown

Ocean City

x

Thanks To Elks Club

Editor:

This year I contacted the Elks Club about honoring my husband, an Ocean City native and three-time purple heart recipient, who served in Vietnam.

I worked with the club to create a banner that now proudly hangs on the boardwalk at Somerset street where he grew up. Seeing the banner brought closure neither he or I knew he needed. It was the recognition he never received all those years ago. Many thanks to the Elks Club for providing this outstanding program — giving veterans an opportunity to close old wounds.

Christine Parks

Ocean City

x

Jobs Worth Shoving

Editor:

It’s been a long time since I heard the old country classic “Take This Job and Shove It,” but I was reminded of it recently when I read the letter from the foreign wind company touting the benefits of bringing union jobs to the area to build their giant towers in the ocean.

I went to Youtube and listened to the tune again, and now, with apologies to the great Johnny Paycheck, I offer my version.

“Take those jobs and shove ‘em

We don’t need them on the Shore

Killing birds and trashing views

Ain’t what I’m paying for.

You keep on tryin’ to sell it

With talk of jobs and more,

But we will protect our ocean

And we’re certainly not that poor.

You say this junk will last for 20 years

But all that rare-earth metal ore

Is dirty-mined in distant lands

Where nobody’s keeping score.

You’ll fool the well-intentioned folks

With talk of being green

While ignoring all the hidden ways

Turbines are far from clean.

So take those jobs and shove ‘em

We don’t need them on the Shore

Killing birds and trashing views

Ain’t what I’m paying for.”

Spencer Rowe

Berlin

x

Decatur Appreciates Community Support

Editor:

For the past few weeks, Stephen Decatur High School has been extremely fortunate to host live events and celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2021. Members of the class of 2021 did not have the easiest of senior years. In the prime of their high school experience, the landscape of schooling changed. Still, our seniors learned new technology and learned to navigate on-line classrooms. They forged new ways to serve and, perhaps most importantly, they learned how to adapt to change. On behalf of the Stephen Decatur High School faculty and staff as well as our entire community, let me say how proud we are of them.

Celebrating their successes in such spectacular ways would not have been possible without the support of our parents, students, faculty and staff, and community members. Specifically, we would like to recognize and express our sincere appreciation to the following individuals and organizations whose enthusiasm, dedication, commitment, and selfless support truly made possible a Senior Awards Night, a Baccalaureate Service, a Boardwalk Procession, and a Commencement Ceremony.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan

Special Events Director for the Town of Ocean City Frank Miller

Ocean City Police Lieutenant Scott Harner

Ocean City Police Department

Ocean City Public Works Department

Bob Rothermel and crew from Team Productions

Worcester County Sergeant Robert Trautman

Worcester County Sheriff’s Department

Bill Baker, Jessica Martinez, and Power 101.7 Radio Station

Meeghan and Jake Robinson of The Seaboard

Chris Bunting and Ocean Aerial Ads

Coastal Community Church

Keller Williams Realty

Susan Jones of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association

Ocean City Fire Department

Ocean City businesses and restaurants

School Resource Officer Kenny Reed

Technology Specialist for Worcester County Public Schools David Dodson

Stephen Decatur High School faculty and staff

Stephen Decatur High School After Prom Committee

Worcester County Public Schools administrative staff.

I am so honored to be a part of this amazingly supportive community. The Stephen Decatur High School graduating seniors are our students but they are the sons and daughters of our community. Thank you again to everyone in our village who had a role in raising them and supporting them, and thank you to everyone who assisted us in celebrating their achievements.

Thomas Sites

Berlin

(The writer is the principal of Stephen Decatur High School.)