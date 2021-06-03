Commissioner Again Questions Library’s ‘Read Woke’ Program’s Black Lives Matter Connection SNOW HILL – Discussion of a library program and its possible link to a political movement dominated a meeting of the Worcester County Commissioners this week.The commissioners on Tuesday met with Worcester County Library Director Jennifer Ranck to discuss “Read Woke,” a teen reading program the library is offering. Despite concerns from some commissioners, Ranck… Read more »

Fire Destroys Family’s Home In Ocean Pines; Juvenile Play Identified As Cause OCEAN PINES – Officials attributed juvenile fire play as the cause of a house fire that left nine Ocean Pines residents homeless this week.At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, Worcester County Emergency Services received reports of a house fire in the 300 block of Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines. When crews arrived at… Read more »

Berlin Mayor Outlines Reasons For Budget Veto, But Council Override Expected BERLIN – Mayor Zack Tyndall vetoed the town’s $6.8 million budget in response to amendments made to the spending plan by the town council.Tyndall on Friday vetoed Berlin’s fiscal year 2022 budget, citing the changes made by the Berlin Town Council last month. He’s hopeful that before any vote to override his veto, council members… Read more »