Things I Like – June 4, 2021

by

Morning sunshine after a couple days of clouds

The big flag displayed on the beach

Maryland’s agriculture plates

west o bottle shop

NBA big guys who play in the paint

Outside graduations

Young people moved to tears

College lacrosse playoff games

Corn on the cob with crabs

Hearing arcade sounds on the boards

People who volunteer

When my kid learns from a mistake

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.