During last week’s grand opening celebration of the new Cambria Hotel as well as the new bayside Boardwalk, the Ocean City Surf Club was presented a $1,000 donation from hotel management and ownership. Pictured, from left, are Marina Feeser, Surfrider Chair; Malcolm Taylor, Surfrider Vice Chair; Cindy Straka, Surfrider Treasurer; Ryan James, owner of Mother’s Cantina who was on hand representing the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce; Marge Steele, director of sales, Cambria Bayfront; and Ray Shields, general manager of Cambria OC Bayfront.