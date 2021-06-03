Community A

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club, with the generous help of Hocker’s grocery store in Ocean View, Del., was able to present food donations to both Sonrise Church Storehouse and Sarah’s Pantry, both Berlin area food pantries. The donation was two of nine donations made possible through a Rotary District 7630 grant secured by the local club, jointly with Southern Sussex Rotary Club. Club members picked up the groceries from Hocker’s, then delivered them to the pantries. Above, from left, are Sonrise Pastor Daryl McCready, Storehouse volunteers Kenneth Mitchell and Club member Ashley Church and President Elect Brian Shockley. Below, pictured, from left, are Club member Gina Shaffer, Sarah’s Pantry coordinator Marion Bickerstaff and Club Treasurer Margaret Mudron. Bottom, pictured loading up items from Hockers, from left, are Club Treasurer Margaret Mudron, club members Gina Shaffer, Church, Steve Gragert and Shockley and Hocker’s store manager Chris Cannon. Submitted Photos