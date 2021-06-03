BIS Students Review Punctuation

Students in Ashley Miller’s class at Berlin Intermediate School were reviewing dialogue and editing sentences for correct punctuation by “karate chopping” and inserting punctuation where needed. Pictured are Logan Shelly, Foster Wakefield, Ariyanna Johnson, Aiden Buchheit, Jack Ritchie, Chandler Muller, Ben Marino, and Jayden Ye.