OCEAN CITY — Thanks to a citizen tip, a Hagerstown, Md. man is being held without bond this week on fugitive warrants and weapons violations after a four-hour standoff at a downtown hotel last week.

Around 11:15 p.m. last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a citizen tip that a Pennsylvania man wanted on outstanding warrants was staying in a downtown hotel. The caller reported the suspect, identified as Timothy Hayter, 54, of Hagerstown, Md., was staying at the downtown hotel and had active warrants through Pennsylvania.

OCPD officers were able to determine Hayter was registered at the downtown hotel and confirmed the active warrants through Pennsylvania. Several attempts were made to get Hayter to exit the hotel room. Finally, after four hours of negotiations, Hayter exited the hotel room without further incident.

OCPD officers entered the hotel room to collect his belongings before being transported for processing. In the hotel room, OCPD officers located a handgun, two loaded magazines and other ammunition. A background check revealed the handgun was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Hayter has been charged with the fugitive warrants from Pennsylvania along with various weapons charges and reckless endangerment from the Ocean City incident. He is being held without bond this week at the Worcester County Jail.