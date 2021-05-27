OCEAN CITY — A Frankford, Del. man is being held without bond this week after allegedly pointing a handgun at a victim during a downtown altercation last Thursday.

Around 2:20 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported large group of disorderly males possibly carrying a handgun. Upon arrival, the officer observed several groups of people scattering. The officer was waved down by a witness who was frantically yelling and pointing at a group running south on St. Louis Avenue, according to police reports.

The officer followed the group to the area of 8th Street where they dispersed and went in different directions. The officer met with a male victim who recounted what had occurred. The victim told police he was jumped by a group of males, one of whom allegedly pointed a handgun at him.

The victim reportedly told police one member of the group had been flirting with his female friend, making her feel uncomfortable. When the victim attempted to intercede, one member of the group took a swing at him, according to police reports. When the victim tried to kick the male who had taken a swing at him, another member of the group grabbed his leg and threw him to the ground, according to police reports.

The victim told police once he was on the ground, the group of roughly five male suspects began kicking him in the head. As he told the story to police, the victim reportedly began crying and said he was scared for his life, according to police reports. The victim told police while he was on the ground, the group continued to kick him in the head into the sidewalk.

The victim sustained lacerations to his head and his arm, along with abrasions to his knees, feet and back, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police while he was on the ground, one member of the group pointed a handgun at him and threatened to kill him. The victim described the weapon and told police it was likely a .45 caliber handgun. The victim reportedly told police he grew up shooting guns and had family member in law enforcement, so he was pretty sure it was a .45, according to police reports.

While on the scene, OCPD officers located a suspect matching the description of the suspect pointing the handgun at the victim. The suspect was identified as Jaevon Holland, 25, of Frankford, Del. The victim was brought to the scene and positively identified Holland as the suspect who had pointed a gun at him. Holland was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. Following a bail review hearing last Friday, Holland was ordered to be held without bond.