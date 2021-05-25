Members of the Ocean City Fire Department are pictured tending to a woman who was rescued by John Wilkinson, Jr. (pictured below in a file photo) Sunday afternoon. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — There were no shortage of heroes during last Sunday’s frenzied flurry of ocean rescues, including one resident who saved a young lady in distress in the water at 140th Street.

On Sunday, an offshore storm churned up high surf and rip currents up and down the beach in Ocean City, resulting in as many as nine calls for swimmers in distress. With the beach patrol not yet on duty for the season, the Ocean City Fire Department was busy all day with rescues and pivoted its deployments with an ATV on the beach with rescue swimmers.

While the fire department did yeoman’s work all weekend, at least one citizen volunteer was credited with a save. Around 3 p.m. last Sunday at the beach at 140th Street, an unidentified young lady was pulled out to see roughly 100 feet by strong rip currents and was calling for help, while dropping below the water’s surface.

Local property owner and part-time resort resident John Wilkinson, Jr., 67 and a former member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) in 1975, was alerted to the victim’s calls by his wife, Jane Wilkinson. Wilkinson entered the water and swam through the breaking waves to reach the victim.

He then reportedly grabbed the floundering victim by her right hand and began pulling her toward the shore using a side stroke. After a few minutes of fighting the strong currents, Wilkinson and the victim reached the shallow water where bystanders were able to help get the semiconscious victim and drag her safely onto the beach.

Ocean City Fire Department first-responders arrived almost immediately and rendered aid to the victim. After about 15 minutes on the beach, the young woman was able to walk on her own toward a waiting ambulance. All in all, a potential tragic drowning was averted by the quick response of Wilkinson, the people on the beach and first-responders.

The OCBP, which starts its coverage season Saturday, reminds visitors to never swim in the ocean without lifeguards on duty. The OCBP’s motto is, “keep your feet in the sand until the lifeguard is in the stands.”