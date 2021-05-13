BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team swept the major honors in the Bayside South after an unusual spring season when the awards were announced last week.

Quarterback Ashten Snelsire was named Bayside South Offensive Player of the Year, Luke Mergott was named Defensive Player of the Year and Head Coach Jake Coleman was named Coach of the Year in the conference. For Coleman, top honor came in his first year as head coach at Decatur.

Named to the Bayside South- First Team Offense were Snelsirel, Zimere Handy, Koby Higgins, Bryce Coleman, Luke Scott and Mergott. Named to the Bayside Siouth-First Team Defense were Jerry Grant, Henry Brous, Daegan Risser and Mergott. In addition, Higgins was named the First Team-Special Teams as a kick returner.

The Seahawks went 5-2 in the odd, shortened spring season because COVID wiped out the traditional fall football season. Decatur started the season 2-0 after a couple of impressive wins over Parkside and Bennett before falling to Wicomico. The Seahawks then beat Parkside and Bennett again in routs before falling to Easton in their lone game against a Bayside North opponent. Decatur closed out the season with a 48-7 win over county rival Snow Hill in the traditional finale to finish with a 5-2 mark.