Seahawks Sweep Bayside South Awards

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team swept the major honors in the Bayside South after an unusual spring season when the awards were announced last week.

Quarterback Ashten Snelsire was named Bayside South Offensive Player of the Year, Luke Mergott was named Defensive Player of the Year and Head Coach Jake Coleman was named Coach of the Year in the conference. For Coleman, top honor came in his first year as head coach at Decatur.

Named to the Bayside South- First Team Offense were Snelsirel, Zimere Handy, Koby Higgins, Bryce Coleman, Luke Scott and Mergott. Named to the Bayside Siouth-First Team Defense were Jerry Grant, Henry Brous, Daegan Risser and Mergott. In addition, Higgins was named the First Team-Special Teams as a kick returner.

The Seahawks went 5-2 in the odd, shortened spring season because COVID wiped out the traditional fall football season. Decatur started the season 2-0 after a couple of impressive wins over Parkside and Bennett before falling to Wicomico. The Seahawks then beat Parkside and Bennett again in routs before falling to Easton in their lone game against a Bayside North opponent. Decatur closed out the season with a 48-7 win over county rival Snow Hill in the traditional finale to finish with a 5-2 mark.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.