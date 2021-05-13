Atlantic General Hospital has announced its recipients of its Teen Volunteer of the Year awards for 2020 and 2021. Cindy Rowan, auxiliary president, presented awards to Rina Dirickson and Myra Cropper for their outstanding service to the hospital. Dirickson, 2020 Teen Volunteer of the Year recipient, volunteered at the registration/information department, but moved her efforts to the AGH Thrift Shop during the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to continue volunteering throughout the summer. Cropper volunteers at the AGH Thrift Shop and has volunteered with AGH for one year. Over the course of a year, she has volunteered 173 hours, earning her the Teen Volunteer of the Year award for 2021. Cropper also plans to continue her efforts throughout the summer. Pictured, from left, are Jane Wolnik, AGH volunteer; Dirickson; Cropper; Jackie Shockley, AGH volunteer; and Charleen Kuhblank, AGH voluntee