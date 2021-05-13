Rotarians Donate To Food Pantry

by
Rotarians Donate To Food Pantry

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club presented a donation of food to St. Paul’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church’s food pantry The Shepherd’s Crook.  The donation was one of eight donations made possible through a grant secured by the club.  Club members Margaret Mudron and Ashley Church shopped for the groceries then delivered them to the pantry.  Pictured, from left, are Club Treasurer Margaret Mudron, Club Member Ashley Church and Shepherd’s Crook members Nancy Knotts and Jean Charles. Submitted Photos