OCEAN CITY — Private sector security guards working in the resort will soon have another weapon in their self-defense arsenal after resort officials this week approved an ordinance change allowing them to carry non-lethal batons.

The Mayor and Council on Monday approved on first reading an ordinance change that will allow certified security officers working in Ocean City to carry a baton, a non-lethal weapon to defend and protect themselves. Often, private sector security guards working in Ocean City at hotels, shopping centers, condos or other private property find themselves in dicey situations with little behind their own hands and feet, for example, to protect themselves.

Current state law allows certified security officers with a valid handgun permit who is in uniform traveling to and from work and while working on the property of their employer to carry a baton. Under Ocean City’s code, batons currently fall under the category of martial arts weapon and are illegal.

The ordinance approved on first reading on Monday would alter the code to allow certified security officers who have a valid handgun permit to carry a baton while on the job. The issue was first brought up at the Police Commission, which sent a favorable recommendation to the Mayor and Council. Essentially, the ordinance change would give private security officers an option in between utilizing soft open-hand maneuvers during an incident before moving directly to deadly force.

Councilman Mark Paddack said the proposed ordinance change brings Ocean City’s policy regarding batons for certified security officers in line with the state law.

“This was a long time coming,” he said. “This was an oversight I was aware of before being on the council. I want to thank the Police Commission for bring forward a favorable recommendation to address this inequity that was occurring in our policy.”

The issue was brought forth by Evan Avnet of Tactical American Security Consulting, whose company provides security to many properties in Ocean City. Avnet thanked the council for taking action, but suggested it could be taken a step further.

“I would like to mention, perhaps at a later time, that we look at potentially approving also unarmed security officers being able to carry a baton,” he said. “The reason for this is unarmed security officers still have to go through Maryland State Police background checks and a security clearance card. This would apply to anyone who has a valid clearance card as well as being on duty.”