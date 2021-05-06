BERLIN – With less than a week’s supply remaining, the Blood Bank of Delmarva is seeking community donors.

Last week, Blood Bank of Delmarva announced a regional blood shortage and called on donors to sign up for appointments at its local donor centers and pop-up locations.

The Blood Bank said it currently has a 3.7-day supply of blood available for distribution, which is well below the seven-day supply needed by area hospitals. The state of the local blood supply mirrors a national shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With thousands getting vaccinated each day, we are thrilled to watch our state recover from this catastrophic year,” said Patricia Killeen, Senior Executive Director and Vice President of Enterprise Optimization at Blood Bank of Delmarva. “Across the country, blood centers are reporting the same concerning trend: a decline in blood donations. As our region bounces back in strides this spring, we need everyone to make an appointment and donate blood to help save lives. While the end of the pandemic is near, our struggle to fight for those in need continues.”

Since last March, Blood Bank of Delmarva has reported a decline in blood donations as nearly all high schools, colleges, offices and community groups have had to cancel blood drives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain on the blood supply became even more critical earlier this year, as snow storms and freezing temperatures challenged the organization’s collection efforts.

The region’s health care system requires between 350 to 380 people to donate blood each day in order to treat patients ranging from trauma victims to newborn babies and their mothers to cancer patients, according to the organization. Donors with type O and type A blood are especially needed as Blood Bank of Delmarva currently has a 0.7-day supply of O positive, a 1.9-day supply of O negative and a 4.2-day supply of A positive blood.

The Blood Bank said it is taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. People are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms.

To make an appointment, call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8, or visit delmarvablood.org. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available on the Blood Bank of Delmarva website.