BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital Foundation is planning a modified version of its Anniversary Celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual celebration is the local hospital’s largest fundraising event of the year, which commemorates its opening in 1993.

In lieu of an in-person event, the fundraiser will rely on sponsorships, donations from its invitees, and proceeds from an online auction.

The elimination of the overhead expenses of a traditional in-person party allows contributions from sponsors, like George and Emily Tunis, to go directly to support Atlantic General Hospital’s mission to provide a coordinated care system with access to quality care, personalized service and education to create a healthy community.

The Tunises have generously donated $20,000 to the Anniversary Celebration this year. To date, they have given more than $50,000 through financial and in-kind contributions to the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.

The couple owns and operates Hardwire, LLC located in Pocomoke, a world-class designer and producer of composite-based armor systems for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, the U.S. State Department, U.S. law enforcement officers, and for critical domestic infrastructure protection.

In 2012, George Tunis was named an Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Maryland. Emily Tunis joined Hardwire in January 2012 and has been involved in a variety of technology development programs focused on transitioning new systems to both military and commercial users. At Hardwire, she is responsible for business development and operations. She has been a member of the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation since 2016, co-chair of the Anniversary Celebration since 2017, and currently serves as the secretary for the Foundation Board of Directors.

For more information, to make a donation, or view the auction for the anniversary celebration, please visit www.agh.care/agh28. All proceeds benefit Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. For more information, please contact Joy Stokes, Event Coordinator, at jstokes@atlanticgeneral.org or by calling the foundation office at 410-641-9671.