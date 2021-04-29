SALISBURY – County officials last week agreed more discussion was needed on a potential land conversion that would allow for future park development at Connelly Mill.

In a work session last week, representatives with the recreation, parks and tourism department presented the Wicomico County Council with a proposed Program Open Space (POS) land conversion.

Recreation, Parks and Tourism Director Steve Miller told county leaders the conversion would transfer a POS restriction from the West Metro Core property on Levin Dashiell Road to the recently acquired Connelly Mill property on Connelly Mill Road.

“Our proposed plan, and why we are here today, is to move the Program Open Space restriction from the West Metro Core property to Connelly Mill,” he said. “A portion of that Connelly Mill property would then have that restriction to be used for Program Open Space and development. We feel this is a much more beneficial opportunity for the residents and citizens of the county.”

Miller told council members last week the county used POS funds to purchase the West Metro Core property in 2009. He said the initial plan was to build a sports complex on the property as development grew on the west side of Wicomico.

“This property was intended at one time to be built into a sports complex in order to meet that demand,” he said. “Fast forward 12 years later, that development didn’t materialize to what was anticipated, and plans for the park did not materialize as well.”

For the last 12 years, he said, the land has been leased to a local farm. And last year, officials began the process of seeking approval from state agencies to move the POS restriction to Connelly Mill.

“What we are here to do is seek council approval for this conversion,” he said.

Councilman Joe Holloway noted several residents expressed their support for a park when the property was purchased in 2009. He questioned if the county should seek public input now that a conversion was being proposed.

Council Administrator Laura Hurley said a public hearing was not required unless the county wanted to dispose of the property. Holloway, however, continued to advocate for public input.

“I think the people on the west side needs to have a voice in what happens,” he said. “They certainly had a voice when it was purchased, so I think that’s where we need to head with this before we do anything else.”

Miller told council members his department held a public hearing on the land conversion before the process started. He said there was no opposition voiced at that meeting.

“I’m not opposed to further public discussion on the topic,” he said, “but I’ve not been made aware of from anybody or heard public demand to develop this.”

Miller added the future of the West Metro Core property was for another discussion at a later time.

“The conversion would not commit you to keeping or selling the property,” he said. “The county could still hold onto it. The conversion would move the restriction from one property to another, and that’s really what we’re here to do now.”

Miller said the county had collected roughly $300,000 in farm lease revenue from the West Metro Core property. He added those funds could be used for future park development at Connelly Mill, or to develop the West Metro Core.

Councilman John Cannon questioned the conversion process. He noted the county purchased the Connelly Mill property with the intent to use it as a borrow site for the county landfill.

“I was under the impression the entire property needed to be used to accomplish that goal,” he said.

Miller noted that was a question for the county’s public works department. After further discussion, the council agreed to hold another work session with representatives from both departments.

“I think it would be nice to have public works in here with rec and parks and say what the best benefit is to the county,” Cannon said.