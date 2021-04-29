OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man was arrested on burglary and other charges last weekend after allegedly barging his way into a downtown apartment and forcing the resident out.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to an apartment on 6th Street for a reported breaking and entering in progress. Ocean City Communications advised a male had entered the apartment and forced the resident out. OCPD officers arrived on the scene and walked around the back of the property.

The officers observed a back window on the second floor was open with the white drapes hanging out and the screen had been bent and popped out of the window. OCPD officer met with the female victim, who reported a tall man wearing all black clothing had knocked on her door. When the victim opened the door slightly, the suspect, later identified as Garrett Shoemaker, 30, an Annandale, Va., pushed the door open and entered the unit, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police the intruder appeared disoriented and told her someone was coming to kill him. The victim left the unit and went to a neighbor’s house to call the police. The victim told police Shoemaker remained in the apartment and locked the door and she could not get back in, according to police reports.

About 15 minutes later, OCPD officers located Garrett at the intersection of 15th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Garrett, who is 6’8” tall, was wearing all black clothing and was flailing his arms and shouting out loud. According to police reports, he was soaking wet and covered with sand. Garrett was taken into custody at that point.

The Ocean City Fire Department provided OCPD officers with a ladder to enter the second-floor window. Through the window, OCPD officers could see a television on the floor and a smashed decorative plate. The victim later told police the decorative plate had been given to her by her mother.

Officers went into the apartment and located a Garmin watch on the floor directly below the open second-floor window. Shoemaker told police he had lost a Garmin watch. The officers also located a sweatshirt in the apartment belonging to Shoemaker. In addition, there were blood stains around the door of the residence and Shoemaker had dried blood on his wrist and hand.

The victim positively identified Shoemaker as the intruder who had forced her out of her residence. He was charged with fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and disturbing the peace.