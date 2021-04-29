Final “Tough Guy Of The Week” Goes To Parsons

The final Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Week” award for this season went to senior Rafe Parsons for his outstanding performance in a 48-7 win over Snow Hill. Pictured above is Parsons (center) with his parents.

Submitted photo

