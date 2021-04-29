Berlin Modifies Jazz, Blues Event Into Weekend-Long Affair BERLIN – A three-day celebration of jazz and blues kicks off in Berlin next Friday.The 13th Annual Berlin Jazz and Blues Bash, modified this year and known as “Jazz and Blues, Art & Booths,” is set for May 7-9. Though scaled back from what it has been in the past, the event will feature live… Read more »

Ocean City Eyes Cicade-Free Zone Marketing Campaign OCEAN CITY — Hoping to capitalize on a 17-year phenomenon, Ocean City plans to resurrect its "Cicada Free Zone" campaign first rolled out in 2004.The last time periodical cicadas of Brood X emerged across much of the eastern half of the U.S., The Town of Ocean City, in cooperation with its tourism department and its…

Tourism Officials Continue Labor Force Discussions OCEAN CITY — The growing labor shortage with the summer season quickly approaching was the subject of debate at the Tourism Commission this week.With "help wanted" signs continuing to dot the resort landscape with the summer season ramping up, many in the business community are wondering if they will ever fill their needed positions. While…