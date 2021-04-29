Park Place Jewelers owners Todd and Jill Ferrante are pictured inside their expansive 4,100-square-foot location in West Ocean City that opened in 2018. Photo by Bethany Hooper

WEST OCEAN CITY – The owners of a local jewelry store are celebrating 25 years of business with a month-long giving event.

Throughout the month of May, Park Place Jewelers will celebrate its 25th anniversary by donating a portion of its sales to four local charities – Believe In Tomorrow, the Worcester County Education Foundation, Atlantic General Hospital and the Rebecca and Leighton Moore Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit.

Owners Todd and Jill Ferrante say it is a small way to give back to the community that has supported their business for two-and-a-half decades.

“The community and the vacationers have allowed us to stay in business and serve them for 25 years, so we’re donating back a portion of all sales to four charities throughout the month of May,” Todd Ferrante said. “We always believe in giving back. It’s been our mantra.”

Serving the community since 1996, Park Place Jewelers boasts two retail locations, an extensive collection of diamonds and jewelry, unique pieces and exceptional customer service. Reflecting on 25 years of business, the Ferrantes say it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of life-long customers, administrative staff and trained sales associates.

“There are a lot of people to thank for us being here this long,” Todd Ferrante said. “We just want to thank everyone who has supported us over the years.”

The Ferrantes’ bustling business began in May of 1996, when Todd Ferrante opened his first jewelry store – Michael’s Fine Jewelers – on the Boardwalk. Three years later, he opened Park Place Jewelers at its current Boardwalk location between 2nd and 3rd streets.

But with an opportunity to expand their business into West Ocean City, Ferrante said Michael’s closed its Boardwalk storefront and moved to the outlet mall in 1999, adopting the Park Place Jewelers name.

“I saw the market expanding to West Ocean City …,” he said. “It was becoming a heavily residential neighborhood.”

For 10 years, Park Place Jewelers occupied a 1,200-square-foot showroom at the outlets. And in 2009, the business moved to a new location at the White Marlin Mall.

But the Ferrantes had bigger plans in mind. In 2013, they settled on a piece of property along Route 50 eastbound. And in 2016 construction began on the Park Place Plaza, a multi-use development with 4,100 square feet of showroom space at the center of the building. The plaza is now home to its popular namesake jewelry store, Dolle’s, Bank of Delmarva and Tequila Mockingbird.

“We got to design every aspect of the store,” Jill Ferrante said. “There was a lot of planning with the architect – the vaulted ceilings, the chandeliers, the curved showcases. That was really a wonderful aspect, to put our touch on something.”

With two locations, a large selection of jewelry and engagement rings, and services that include repairs and custom designs, the Ferrantes say they bring a first-class operation to the Eastern Shore. They noted that customers can find the latest trends in jewelry and items for all price points and occasions.

“You are celebrating special moments in people’s lives …,” Jill Ferrante said. “They aren’t just someone who comes in, and you serve them. We’re here for making memories, for making lifetime customers.”

The owners encouraged people to visit Park Place Jewelers at any of its two locations and celebrate the store’s 25th anniversary throughout the month of May. Donations to the four local charities will be presented after the month of May.

“It’s always been my thought that if you live in a community, you have to do whatever you can to support it,” Todd Ferrante said. “The more support you give to your community, the better the community will be.”

Park Place Jewelers is open seven days a week at both locations. For more information, visit parkplacejewelers.com.