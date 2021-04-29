Worcester’s Griffin Jones drives past a Gunston defender during the Mallards’ 13-3 win over the Herons last week. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team rebounded from a tough loss to Cape Henlopen last Saturday with a thrilling double-overtime win over Tower Hill on the road this week.

The Mallards last Thursday beat Gunston, 13-3 at home on Senior Day. Worcester seniors Brugh Moore, Connor Carpenter, John Arrington, Graham McColgan, Mason Brown and Hunter Gentry were honored following the convincing win over Gunston.

Last Saturday, the Worcester boys hosted always-tough Cape Henlopen and fell 18-8. The Mallards fell behind early and trailed 8-0 after one quarter and 13-3 at the half. Worcester plated Cape essentially even in the second half, but the damage had been done and Cape prevailed, 18-8.

On Tuesday, Worcester traveled to Tower Hill in Delaware and won 12-11 in double-overtime. The Mallards led 4-1 at the end of the first, but Tower Hill battled back to pull even at 7-7 at the half. Worcester outscored Tower Hill, 3-2, in the third quarter, but, again, Tower Hill pulled even at 11-11 at the end of regulation.

Worcester won the contest,12-11, in the second overtime period. For Worcester, Jack Gardner and Griffin Jones each scored three goals, McColgan and Arrington each scored twice and Moore and Austin Airey each contributed single goals.