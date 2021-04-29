BERLIN – The Berlin Farmers Market will kick off its fourth season Sunday.

More than 30 vendors are expected to take part in this year’s market, which starts May 2 and will take place on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.

“I’m really happy the State Highway Administration is allowing us to close Main Street,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director.

The Berlin Farmers Market, a producers only market, runs May through September. Though the market was located on Pitts Street and Commerce Street last year, many attendees didn’t realize Main Street was not closed as they moved between vendor booths on the two side streets.

“People weren’t looking, weren’t paying attention,” she said. “We received a lot of complaints about speeders.”

With the street closed, there will be room for café tables and live music as well. Several downtown shops are also planning to open early and display their wares on the sidewalk during market hours. In addition, there will be grab-and-go art activities for children.

“We’re trying to promote that because we are an arts and entertainment district,” Wells said.