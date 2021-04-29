OCEAN CITY — It is officially the start of the season, as Ocean City’s Springfest Arts and Crafts Festival returns next week for the 30th anniversary, May 6-9.

The public is invited to come to the resort for live music, art, crafts, food and more – all located adjacent to Ocean City’s Boardwalk and beach.

Springfest comes to life with a diverse variety of live outdoor musical entertainment all day long for four days. Visitors should bring their appetite as the event includes delicious offerings from famous Eastern Shore delicacies to a wide assortment of food, beer and wine. Springfest, one of the top Arts and Crafts Show in the United States, features over 250 vendors selling art and crafts.

Springfest is located in the Inlet parking lot at the south end of Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk. Springfest is fun for people of all ages and admission to the four-day event is free, including all entertainment.

Since parking in the downtown area is limited and there will be no parking in the Inlet parking lot throughout the event, the Town of Ocean City will offer Springfest transportation. The Coastal Highway Beach Bus will be operating for only $3 all day boarding. Take advantage of the town’s park and ride location on Route 50 in West Ocean City. Park your car for free and ride the shuttle to Springfest for $3 all day boarding. Both bus services are every 20 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 11:35 p.m. Masks are required to ride and seated loads only. For more information about transportation, call 410-723-7606.

The event will be modified to follow state and local heath guidelines but still offer the traditional Springfest favorites. Facial coverings and social distancing is required at the event. Guests must also enjoy their food and beverages while being seated.

Hours for the popular free-admission event are Thursday-Saturday, May 6-8 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information about Springfest 2021, call the Ocean City Recreation & Parks Department at 410-250-0125, toll-free at 1-800-626-2326 or visit OCocean.com.