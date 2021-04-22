OCEAN CITY — Capitalizing on a recent trend, a popular midtown restaurant and nightclub this week got approval for a walk-up carryout facility.

The Ocean City Planning Commission on Tuesday reviewed a site plan from Seacrets to install a repurposed shipping container on its property to be utilized as a walk-up bar for carryout beverages. Throughout the COVID pandemic, many resort businesses pivoted to include more walk-up carryout business with creative adaptations to their facilities.

The storage container, named the Mainway Food and Beverage Container, will be installed on the north side of the existing Morley Hall nightclub as part of the vast Seacrets restaurant and nightclub complex that also includes a distillery.

Zoning Administrator Kay Gordy told the commission the addition did not represent a major departure from the existing establishment and there were no code issues with adding the storage container to the property.

“This is a very minor site plan request,” she said. “Seacrets has ample parking and there are no other issues. It’s basically a walk-up bar adjacent to the existing nightclub.”

Project architect Keith Iott explained the intent of the new structure.

“It’s intended for takeout service with all of the restrictions and limitations in place observed,” he said. “Seacrets has done a tremendous amount of carryout drinks and food. There will be no food preparation at the storage container. It will mainly be a bar.”