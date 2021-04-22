\SALISBURY — Maryland State Police this week continued to search for the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 14-year-old Salisbury boy late Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers from the Salisbury barrack responded to a home on Outten Road after parents requested assistance in finding their 14-year-old son, who had gone for a walk and had not returned. Troopers were searching on foot in the area of Parker Road when they heard a sound that drew their attention to the bypass nearby, according to police reports.

Upon responding to the southbound bypass south of Center Road, troopers found the male victim lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. Troopers rendered immediate emergency care and called for emergency medical services. The victim, a 14-year-old male from Salisbury, was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where he was pronounced deceased.

Evidence at the scene indicated the victim had been struck by a vehicle. MSP troopers used parts at the scene to develop information that a Cadillac Escalade was involved. The vehicle is described as a white 2016 Cadillac Escalade with a Delaware temporary tag. A description of the driver, who remains at large as of midweek, is not known.

MSP troopers conducted a search of the area for the suspect and around 3:30 a.m. on Monday located the suspect vehicle in a hotel parking lot on Merritt Mill Road. No one was around the vehicle and no one connected with the vehicle had been located as of midweek. The vehicle was stored by the MSP and will be processed for evidence pursuant to a search warrant.

The investigation was ongoing as of midweek. Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run incident is urged to contact the MSP Salisbury barrack at 410-749-3101. Caller may remain anonymous.