OCEAN PINES — The resort community’s generosity was on display again last weekend with a food drive that filled a box truck not once but twice.

The Bikers Without Borders Foundation (BWOB) held a community food drive last Saturday at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines. BWOB was overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support from the community, including special visits and donations from the Ocean City Jeep Club and American Legion Riders Post 123.

Many community members made financial donations which allowed BWOB to purchase large quantities of baby formula and baby food, a common unmet need at food pantries. The box truck utilized for this event was filled to capacity twice, allowing BWOB to make multiple deliveries to the six food pantries.

Donations were taken in the days following to New Bethel United Methodist Church Food Distribution Center in Berlin, Samaritan Ministries Food Distribution Center and Shelter in Pocomoke, HALO Café in Salisbury, Faith and Healing Ministries Outreach in Crisfield, Immanuel United Methodist Church in Crisfield, and Shepherd’s Crook Food Pantry in Ocean City.

BWOB expressed its’ appreciation for the community far and wide in supporting this event as it truly demonstrates that a community is stronger together. BWOB looks forward to continuing to support the local community and like-minded organizations through a variety of events.

BWOB will be hosting a fundraiser Bike Night at The Greene Turtle in West Ocean City on April 29, from 5-8 p.m. All are welcome to come out and meet BWOB members and learn more about what they do.

Bikers Without Borders Foundation is composed of men and women that believe that giving back to the community is a civic duty.

Members are motorcycle riders and non-riders who participate in charitable and volunteer activities which support local communities.

The foundation focuses on supporting and serving veterans and active military, emergency responders, children and youth, and those who are most vulnerable in the communities. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bikerswithoutbordersfoundation or email to bikerswithoutbordersfoundation@gmail.com.