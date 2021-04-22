SNOW HILL – All job seeks are invited to meet prospective employers from across Worcester County and choose from hundreds of seasonal and year-round jobs at the Open Air Job Fair Wednesday, May 19, at Sturgis Park Pavilion in Snow Hill from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Employers offering competitive wages and signing bonuses will be accepting applications and hiring onsite.

Social distancing is in effect, and all participants are asked to wear face coverings. Training and transportation resources will be available onsite.

This event is being hosted by the Town of Snow Hill, Worcester County Chambers of Commerce, Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, and Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development (WCTED).

If unavailable to attend, visit the following sites for online job postings:

https://worcesterhr.co.worcester.md.us/

Space is also available at no cost for employers who would like to participate. For more information, contact WCTED Workforce Engagement Specialist Jackie Trieu at jtrieu@co.worcester.md.us or at (410) 632-3110.