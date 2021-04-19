Baltimore Avenue is pictured during the pop-up rally last September when many police officers were assaulted. Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man, arrested last September for injuring a Maryland State Police trooper during the pop-up car rally, pleaded guilty last week to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and was sentenced to 13 months in jail.

Shortly before 11 p.m. last September 26, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers responded to the area of 71st Street to assist the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) in dispersing a large crowd of hundreds of individuals who were gathered in the roadway as part of the unsanctioned pop-up car rally. An OCPD officer was attempting to arrest a suspect, later identified as Jonathan Bello, 23, of Norfolk, Va., who resisted and fled the scene on foot.

An MSP trooper pursued Bello on foot and upon reaching the suspect, both fell to the ground with Bello falling on top of the trooper, according to police reports. The trooper was knocked unconscious and sustained a laceration to his head. Other law enforcement officers in the area took Bello into custody and assisted the injured and unconscious trooper.

Law enforcement officers on the scene determined the MSP trooper was not breathing and began lifesaving measures. Because of the situation at the scene, law enforcement officers evacuated the injured trooper from the area in a patrol car and met an ambulance nearby.

The injured trooper was then transported by ambulance to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he was treated for his injuries. Following treatment, the injured trooper was released from the hospital the following morning.

Bello was charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree escape. After the incident, Bello was held in custody until a bail review hearing on Monday after which he was ordered to be held without bond. He was later released on a $25,000 bond.

Last week, Bello pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to one year in jail for the resisting arrest count and 30 days for the disorderly conduct county, for a net total of 13 months.