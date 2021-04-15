Things I Like – April 16, 2021

Cherry blossoms in full bloom

The exhaustion after working outside all day

Playing any sport with my kids

Great restaurants within walking distance from home

Brick sidewalks that hold up

Quiet vehicles

How much libraries have changed

Smell of breakfast foods in the house

Easy return policies

When the O’s beat the Yankees

Freeman Arts Pavilion’s lineup this year

