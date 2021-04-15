Berlin Police Chief Clarifies Skateboarding Approach; Frequent Offenders’ Board Get Confiscated For Short Time BERLIN – Town officials could soon be reviewing Berlin’s laws regarding skateboarding following concerns voiced by community members.The Berlin Police Department’s recent confiscation of some skateboards prompted spirited debate on social media this week regarding the activity. While some cited safety issues created by kids skateboarding where they shouldn’t, including along Main Street, others used… Read more »

Worcester County Seeing Flurry Of Retirements Including Chief Administrative Officer; Young To Replace Higgins This Summer SNOW HILL – Worcester County is set to lose decades of experience with the retirement of several key employees this year.Along with the retirement of Public Works Director John Tustin this month, the county is also going to see the departures of Chief Administrative Officer Harold Higgins and Budget Officer Kathy Whited in the next…

At Least Eight More Foals Expected On Assateague This Year ASSATEAGUE — With one new foal birthed last month and eight more expected, there will be a considerable jump in the wild horse population this year.Assateague Island National Seashore staffers this week provided an update on the status of the wild horse population on the Maryland side of the barrier island after completing a census…