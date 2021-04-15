Cato Inc. Awards Worcester Prep $500 ExxonMobil Grant

On April 9, Cato, Inc. awarded Worcester Preparatory School a $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program grant. This year’s grant will be applied toward Worcester Prep’s math program. ExxonMobil believes in investing in educational programs for the next generation to pursue studies and careers in fields involving math and science. Accepting the check is long-time math teacher Cyndee Hudson and students Paxton Mault, Kain Crossett, Tyler Netting, Sydney Todorov and Anisha Batra.