BERLIN — Ocean Pines and the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition are teaming up to host a free community bike ride on Saturday, May 1.

The 14-mile ride will start at 4 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center on 11443 Manklin Creek Road, and then finish at the racquet center.

Participants must be ages 12 and up, and organizers recommend that only experienced bike riders take part. Helmets are required and training wheels will not be allowed.

All participants will receive blinking bike safety lights courtesy of Worcester County Economic Development, and discounted treats from Sweet Shack on 11312 Manklin Creek Road.

Additionally, the Maryland Department of Transportation will supply brochures about the “Be Street Wise” campaign on safe walking, biking and driving practices.

For more information about the event or to register in advance, call 410-641-7052. Day-of registration starts at 3:30 p.m., at the site of the event.

“We hope that everyone will come out and meet your neighborhood riders, hear about bike safety, and enjoy a fun bike ride in the community,” Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said.

The community bike ride is part of a series of local events organized by the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition to celebrate National Bike Month in May.

All events are meant to help increase interest in riding, share safe cycling routes to local places, supply feedback on riders’ experiences, and improve awareness of how pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers can share the road.

According to the coalition, National Bike Month was established in 1956 “to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage more people to giving biking a try.” The coalition formed in June 2020 to promote safe walking and biking throughout Worcester County, to expand and improve trails, walkways and recreational facilities to attract tourism, and to offer transportation alternatives for those who live and work in Worcester County.

For more information about the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition, contact Patti Stevens at patti59.stevens@gmail.com or search for “Worcester County Bicycle Safety Coalition” on Facebook.