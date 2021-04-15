BERLIN — The Rotary Club of Ocean City/Berlin and the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation are partnering to offer local people a unique way to honor a “hero” in their lives.

On Armed Forces Day, May 15, through the Fourth of July, a colorful display of flags will fly in Veterans Memorial Park along Route 589 in Ocean Pines. Each flag will honor a local hero.

“We all know a hero, someone who has impacted our lives,” Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said. “Perhaps there was a teacher, physician, mentor, family member or friend who has inspired you. Perhaps you wish to honor someone who has served or is serving in the Armed Forces.”

Flag sponsorships are $50. Each flag will include a medallion with the sponsor’s name and the name of their chosen hero. The cutoff date to sponsor a flag is May 10 and all orders must be received by then.

Make checks payable to: Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation, with “Flags for Heroes” written in the memo line. One check may be written for multiple flags at $50 each. Mail checks to WCVMF, P.O. Box 1576, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

All proceeds will benefit student education and outreach projects, community charities, and the Rotary Club’s Scholarship fund.

Flags for Heroes also includes multiple sponsorship opportunities, and all major sponsors will be named on a large sign on Route 589, near the flag display.

“Any project like this needs funding,” Gilmore said. “We are hoping that our community business partners would want to join with us and make this effort a success. We hope that you will want to be part of this very moving tribute to local heroes.”

For more details, email cliffo917@aol.com.