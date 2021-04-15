Bikers Without Borders Donate To US Kennels, Inc.

Members of Bikers Without Borders Foundation met outside of Tall Tales Brewery recently to present Chris and Mirela Hardy from US Kennels, Inc. in Salisbury with a $500 donation. The contribution made will help keep the vital program for veterans funded and operating. The program improves the lives of veterans by teaming them up with a rescue dog from the Humane Society and other dog rescues at no cost. Each dog is chosen to fit the veteran’s specific disability and personality and upon rescue is rehabilitated and trained in advanced obedience and advanced medical tasks. Submitted Photos