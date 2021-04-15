Moms Demand Action & Everytown For Gun Safety Partner To Educate About Gun Safety Through Be SMART Program

Maryland’s Lower Shore Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteers partnered with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund to provide education and awareness about child gun deaths and responsible gun storage through the Be SMART program. Be SMART Moms partnered with the “Lemonade Bookstand” initiative to distribute spring bags stuffed with art supplies, notebooks and snacks to homeless youth in Worcester and Wicomico counties. Pictured are Charlie and Alexis Southward, Linda Powers, Judy Davis and Nanci Osborne with Susan Blaney, Food Pantry/Volunteer Coordinator of Diakonia.