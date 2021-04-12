BERLIN — A Salisbury woman perished in a single-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Berlin last weekend.

Around 2 a.m. last Saturday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a single-vehicle accident on westbound Route 50 near Logtown Road. The investigation revealed the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, identified as Jasmine Dashiell, 21, of Salisbury, drove off the roadway and into the center median trees and was ejected.

Dashiell, a Salisbury University student and Bennett High School graduate, succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Fire and EMS and the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Dashiell was a member of the staff at Dead Freddies on the Bay. On its Facebook page Saturday, the restaurant wrote, “Our Freddie’s family suffered a great loss last night of one of our beloved servers. Due to the impact this is having on our staff; we are unable to operate at full staffing levels so we can allow our crew time to grieve. Please be patient with us as we navigate the following days. We are open for normal dining hours this weekend and our guests’ smiling faces will help greatly but please understand we will be operating with fewer team members for the next few days. Thank you for your support during this extremely sad time for us.