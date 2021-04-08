OCEAN CITY – Local parents are working together to ensure their kids have a special senior year in spite of the pandemic.

While schools are limited in what they can do for seniors within current guidelines, Stephen Decatur High School parents are doing what they can to come up with activities to celebrate students’ final year of high school. Next Friday, seniors are invited to Trimper Rides in Ocean City to enjoy an evening of rides, dancing and refreshments at a special $20 rate.

Organizers are hoping it’ll give seniors a chance to have fun with their friends as they finish off their high school careers.

“Not many kids get to grow up in a resort,” said Melanie Pursel, one of the parents involved with organizing the event. “We want them to experience a fun night at the rides.”

Pursel said parents, aware that schools couldn’t offer much in the way of special events with current COVID protocols, have been working together to find ways to make sure their kids have a special senior year. Noting that this year’s seniors already missed homecoming and fall football games, Pursel said parents put their heads together to create new events. With the help of Kim Mueller at the Harrison Group, the April 16 evening at Trimper Rides was organized. For the cost of $20, significantly less than the usual rate, seniors can enjoy unlimited rides from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. They can also enjoy a live DJ, dancing and snacks, which will include blue and white cotton candy. Pursel said parents are still working on collecting donations of snacks and little items to give to attendees.

Tickets can be purchased online at trimperrides.com/Deals by entering the code SDHS.

Pursel, who has fond memories of taking her kids to the rides when they were little, says parents are doing their best to come up with ways to celebrate their seniors and show them they’re proud of their academic accomplishments.

Along with the Trimper’s event, some parents are also working with Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery for a special event for seniors later this spring. In addition, there’s an “Adopt a Stephen Decatur Senior 2021” group on Facebook that has been working to provide little surprises like cards and gift baskets to Decatur’s seniors.

Anyone interested in making a donation for the Trimper’s event can contact Mueller at the sales office at the Holiday Inn on 67th Street or call 973-219-6012.