The Ocean City Surf Club last week presented a $1,200 sponsorship check to the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department for their 2021 youth program. Pictured from left are OCRP Recreation Manager Travis Davey, OC Surf Club Vice President Rusty Ruszin and OC Surf Club President Tommy Vach. Submitted photo

The Ocean City Surf Club last week presented a $1,200 sponsorship check to the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department for their 2021 youth program. Pictured from left are OCRP Recreation Manager Travis Davey, OC Surf Club Vice President Rusty Ruszin and OC Surf Club President Tommy Vach.

Submitted photo

