BERLIN – Area residents are invited to help recognize the efforts of Delmarva’s volunteer firefighters this month.

As the Del-Mar-Va Volunteer Firemen’s Association Inc. prepares to visit Berlin for its 91st annual convention, Berlin is asking children and adults to submit thank you notes and drawings to honor volunteer firefighters.

“We’d like to give the community a chance to say thank you by displaying their letters and pictures in the front window of the Berlin Welcome Center for all to see,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director.

The Berlin Fire Company will host the 91st annual convention of the Del-Mar-Va Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the 86th annual convention of the Del-Mar-Va Auxiliary at the end of the month. The event is set for April 30 and May 1.

Though the convention has been modified because of the pandemic, members will still visit Berlin for a variety of yearly activities and discussions. While firefighters from throughout the peninsula are in town, Berlin officials want to welcome them with a display of notes and pictures from local youth. Kids and adults are invited to submit thank you letters and drawings at the Berlin Welcome Center during the next two weeks. Those will be displayed in the welcome center windows from April 28-May 3.