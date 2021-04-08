Surf Club Presents $1200 To OC Rec. & Parks For Scholarship

by
Surf Club Presents $1200 To OC Rec. & Parks For Scholarship

The Ocean City Surf Club presented a $1,200 sponsorship check to the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department (OCRP) for its 2021 OCRP Youth Program. Pictured, from left, are OCRP Recreation Manager Travis Davey, OC Surf Club Vice-President Rusty Ruszin and OC Surf Club President Tommy Vach. Submitted Photos