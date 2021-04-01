OCES 4th Graders Research Famous Marylanders

by
OCES 4th Graders Research Famous Marylanders

Fourth grade students at Ocean City Elementary School recently completed research projects on famous Marylanders. After completing the research, the students had to create a poster of their famous Marylander. Students also wrote and delivered a monologue and presented their poster to their peers. Some students even dressed up as their famous Marylander. Pictured are Paul (Joonie) Yoon with his Thurgood Marshall project and below is Carly Watts with her Annie Oakley work.