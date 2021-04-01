Dorothy Juckett, second from right, presents a donation to members of the Coastal Hospice Management team including Senior Director of Business Development Bob Miller; President Alane Capen; and Director of Advancement Tammy Patrick.

Dorothy Juckett donated $5,000 to the Stansell House in memory of her late husband, G. Douglas Juckett. Juckett was a U.S. Army veteran and served on the Anne Arundel County police force for 30 years.

When asked why she chose to give to the Stansell House, she said, ““Words cannot express my thanks and gratitude for the tender loving care given to my husband at the Stansell House. The entire staff from the moment we arrived was wonderful – they helped me get through the toughest time of my life. What a gift they are on this earth.”