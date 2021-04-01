Snow Hill High Senior Surprised With $40K Scholarship On Live Television SNOW HILL – A Snow Hill High School student was surprised with a $40,000 scholarship on “Good Morning America” this week.Leia Donaway, a senior at Snow Hill High School, was one of 25 students from across the country who were awarded scholarships from the College Board during Wednesday’s “Good Morning America” show.“We are so proud… Read more »

Decatur Graduate Wins Grammy For Best Opera Recording BERLIN – A Stephen Decatur High School alumna is celebrating a recent Grammy win as an ensemble member in the record-breaking production of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.”On March 14, the conductor, singers, ensemble members and orchestra musicians with Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” – which performed to sell-out crowds each night during The Metropolitan Opera’s 2019-2020… Read more »

Ocean City, Air Show At Odds Over Last Year’s Profit Sharing Agreement; Live Stream Revenue Was To Be Split Based On OC’s Late $100K Funding To Save Event OCEAN CITY – An agreement between Ocean City and the OC Air Show was derailed this week amid a debate about the profit-sharing plan for the event’s live-stream.The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and the air show, set for June 19-20, is typically an innocuous chore needed to be completed before the event… Read more »