Habitat For Humanity Holds Virtual Hello Spring! Virtual 5K

Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County recently hosted the Hello Spring! Virtual 5K Family Fun Run/Walk from March 14-20. All funds raised will stay in Worcester county, supporting the mission of Habitat for Humanity. The safer-at-home practices during the pandemic have given many Americans a deeper appreciation of the importance of safe, affordable housing. Pictured, from left, are Miralena Smith, Jun Smith and Jeff Smith of Berlin participating in the socially distanced fundraiser.