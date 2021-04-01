Arson Threat At Hotel

OCEAN CITY — An Annapolis woman was arrested on multiple charges last weekend after allegedly causing a disturbance at a downtown Ocean City hotel and later threatening to burn down the Public Safety Building.

Around 12:10 a.m. last Tuesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of a downtown Boardwalk hotel for a report of a group of disorderly individuals. While the officer was attempting to interview members of the group to find out what was going on, a female suspect later identified as Amethyst Briggs, 22, of Annapolis, emerged from the hotel and began screaming, “What right do you have to hold them?” and “This is illegal,” among other things, according to police reports.

The officer reportedly explained why he was questioning the group of individuals and advised Briggs to lower her voice and wait by the door of the hotel, an order to which she complied with at least briefly. The officer concluded the interview with the allegedly disorderly group, but Briggs launched back into her expletive-laced, racially-toned tirade, according to police reports.

The hotel manager advised the officer the group was being evicted and Briggs reportedly continued to yell and scream the entire time she was gathering her belongings and walking through the hotel lobby. Her friends told Briggs to stop screaming or she would be arrested, according to police reports, to which she reportedly screamed, “You’re violating my rights,” and “I’m under arrest for free speech.”

At that point, Briggs was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. During a search incident to the arrest, OCPD officers located a fixed-blade hunting knife in her purse. Once a transport vehicle was on scene, the OCPD officers asked Briggs to stand up and she continued her tirade about her rights being violated and the First Amendment, according to police reports.

When OCPD officers attempted to get Briggs in the transport vehicle, she allegedly began yelling, “I want my lawyer,” according to police reports. Briggs was ultimately loaded into the transport vehicle after struggling with officers and refusing to comply. Once at the Public Safety Building for processing, Briggs reportedly told booking officers, “If you don’t let me go, I’ll burn this [expletive deleted] down,” according to police reports.

She was charged with disorderly conduct, concealed deadly weapon, arson threat, obstructing and hindering and noise violations.

Handgun Found At Traffic Stop

OCEAN CITY — A Finksburg, Md. man was arrested on drunk-driving and weapons charges last week after a routine traffic stop in the midtown area.

Just after midnight last Tuesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the midtown area observed a vehicle allegedly committing numerous traffic violations. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and while approaching the vehicle the officer observed the driver, later identified as David Mihm, 43, of Finksburg, Md., blow smoke from the vehicle’s window and toss a cigarette butt onto the street, according to police reports.

After Mihm exhibited signs of intoxication, the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle. According to police reports, Mihm picked up the still-smoldering cigarette butt from the street and began smoking it again, presumably to mask the odor of alcohol from his breath, according to police reports. After failing a battery of field sobriety tests, Mihm was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Because Mihm’s vehicle was stopped in the bus lane, a tow truck was called. Per OCPD policy, an inventory of the vehicle’s contents was conducted. On the floor behind the driver’s seat, OCPD officers located a Glock 9mm handgun concealed in a duffle bag. The gun was loaded with six rounds in the magazine. Mihm was charged with DUI, carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle and littering.

Assault, Weapons Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Bel Air, Md. woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly assaulting another woman near a downtown bar and later found with weapons in her possession.

Around 10:50 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of a downtown bar for a reported group of disorderly individuals. While OCPD officers were watching, they reportedly observed a woman later identified as Kristin Oxendine, 39, of Bel Air, Md., assault another female by slapping her in the face with an open palm, according to police reports.

Oxendine was quickly arrested for second-degree assault. During a search incident to the arrest, OCPD officers located a metal baton carried over Oxendine’s shoulder, which she indicated she carried for personal protection. OCPD officers also located an assisted-opening switchblade-style knife in Oxendine’s purse. Oxendine was charged with second-degree assault and weapons violations.

Assault, Disorderly Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware woman was arrested last weekend for allegedly causing a disturbance at a resort hotel parking lot and later assaulting police officers attempting to detain her.

Around 1 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a hotel at 45th Street for a reported incident in the parking lot. Upon arrival, OCPD officers located a female later identified as Jami Mills, 40, of Georgetown, Del., arguing with a male in the parking lot, according to police reports.

When officers asked Mills if she was okay, she reportedly told them to “go [expletive deleted] themselves, and started to scream other obscenities including “this is why you [expletive deleted] get stabbed, according to police reports. Mills was told multiple times to stop screaming. By now, a group of bystanders had come out of the hotel to observe what was going on, according to police reports.

OCPD officers told Mills they were only there to help, to which she replied, “I am an MMA fighter and I ought to knock you the [expletive deleted] out right now, according to police reports. At that point, Mills was arrested for disorderly conduct. While Mills was being detained, she reportedly kicked the arresting officer several times. During the booking process, Mills reportedly grabbed an officer’s hand who was attempting to remove her jewelry. She was charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Jail Sentence For Ruckus

OCEAN CITY — A local woman, arrested in January after causing a disturbance at a downtown hotel, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree assault and was sentenced to one year, all but 14 days of which were suspended.

On Jan. 12, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 21st Street for a reported trespasser. Dispatchers advised a woman who was not a guest at the hotel was standing in the men’s room. The officer arrived and made contact with the suspect, later identified as Emily Gore, 30, of Ocean City, who appeared to be under the influence, according to police reports. Gore was reportedly trying to enter an elevator, but the doors were not open.

The officer interviewed Gore and asked if she needed help, according to police reports. Gore first told police she was staying in a room on the third floor, but then said she was not a guest at the hotel, according to police reports.

The caller told police he knew Gore from an earlier encounter during which he called 911. He explained Gore had been a nuisance at the hotel multiple times during the day that required either a police or EMS response and that he expected her to continue to cause issues.

The OCPD officer told Gore she needed to leave the property because she was no longer welcome. At that point, Gore became upset and told police she needed her phone. The officers could not locate her phone and was told to leave but refused to exit the premises, according to police reports.

Gore was placed under arrest for trespassing at that point. During a search by a female officer incident to the arrest, Gore allegedly kicked one officer in the shins four times and kneed him in the genitals, according to police reports. She also reportedly kicked the female officer who was searching her in the shins.

Once at the booking facility, Gore refused to leave the transport vehicle and had to be carried inside by officers, according to police reports. During booking Gore kicked other booking officers. This week, Gore pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to one year, all but 11 months and 16 days of which were suspended. She was also placed on supervised probation for two years upon her release.

Indecent Exposure Probation

OCEAN CITY — An Annapolis man, arrested in September after allegedly standing naked in front of a window and exposing himself to a female manager at an uptown hotel, pleaded guilty last week to indecent exposure and was placed on probation for one year.

Around 1:15 p.m. last Sept. 4, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a hotel at 126th Street for a reported indecent exposure. The officer arrived and met with the hotel manager, who reportedly told police she walked outside to take a break when she observed a naked male exposing himself to her from a fourth-floor hotel window.

According to police reports, the manager told officers once the suspect, later identified as Alexander Woodall, 22, of Annapolis, made eye contact with her, he began to pleasure himself while naked in front of the window. The manager told police she knew Woodall was in room 420 and escorted the officers to the room.

After making contact with the room’s occupants, the manager was able to identify Woodall as the male suspect who had allegedly exposed himself to her and Woodall was taken into custody. Last week, Woodall pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure and was placed on probation for one year.