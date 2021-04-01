Decatur’s Koby Higgins gets around the edge in a 30-6 win over Parkside last weekend. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team routed visiting Parkside, 30-6, last weekend to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Seahawks led just 8-6 after one quarter, but scored touchdowns in each the last three quarters to pull away for the 30-6 win. Quarterback Ashten Snelsire went 13-27 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Brittingham, Zimere Handy and Koby Higgins each scored single touchdowns for the Seahawks. The win completed a season sweep for the Seahawks over the Rams. Decatur beat Parkside, 38-12, in the spring season opener. Decatur played Bennett on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition.