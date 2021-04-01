Bank Promotions

BERLIN – Taylor Bank has announced the following internal promotions.

Sandy Duncan has been promoted to Vice President. Duncan began her career with Taylor Bank as bookkeeper in the Bookkeeping Department. Today, she oversees the Deposit Operations Department as Deposit Operations Manager and serves as Deposit Administrator for our Core system. She has been employed by the bank for over 40 years.

Kathy Allam will become a Vice President. Allam joined Taylor Bank in 2008. She began in branch operations, later completed the management trainee program, and then was promoted to manage the IT and Electronic Services Departments. In 2019, she was promoted to Director of IT and Security. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems Management from Salisbury University.

Carl Vandivier has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Vandivier joined Taylor Bank in 1999. During his career with the bank, he has served in various support roles in the back office. In 2008, he was promoted to Information Systems Administrator. Vandivier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business, with a concentration in IT, from Salisbury University.

Margaret Mudron has become the Branch Administration Assistant. Mudron began her employment with Taylor Bank as a summer teller at the

East Berlin location. During her career she has served in various branch leadership roles, including the opening of the Bank’s Ocean View, DE office in 1998, and most recently as Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager of the North Ocean City/Fenwick branch. After over 40 years of experience, Mudron is transitioning to the operations side of the bank. In her new role, she will be responsible for branch reporting and statistics. Mudron is an active volunteer in the local community and serves as treasurer of the Berlin-Ocean City Rotary Club.

Debbie Rickards has been named the Branch Manager of the North Ocean City/Fenwick Branch. Rickards joined Taylor Bank in February of 2018 as a Customer Service Associate. In September of 2018, she was promoted to Operations Supervisor of the Mid-Ocean City Branch. Rickards has over 30 years of community bank experience. She is a graduate from Delaware Technical Community College where she studied Business Administration

and Banking. An active member of the local community, she serves the Ladies Auxiliary in Selbyville, Del.

Holly Hogan will now serve as Business Services Officer. Hogan joined Taylor Bank in 2019 as Senior Electronic Services Representative. This year, under her leadership, the bank has successfully launched its new, improved credit card processing program with BASYS Processing. Hogan has 20 years of industry experience, specializing in business solutions and relationships.

Tori Grundman has been promoted to Marketing Director. Grundman joined Taylor Bank in 2012 as Customer Service Associate. In 2016, she was promoted to Electronic Services Representative. In 2017, she was promoted to Marketing Manager. Grundman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Southern New Hampshire University. She holds the Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP) designation

with the American Bankers Association.

Top Producers Named

OCEAN CITY — Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva has announced the February top producers for its Maryland locations. The awards are based on gross commission income or number of units, whichever is higher, for the month.

The Platinum Award winner is Melanie Shoff of the Ocean City office.

Individuals who won the Double Gold award are Michael Dunn of the Salisbury office and Theresa Diefendorf of the Ocean City office.

The Gold Award Winner was Jay Pierorazio of the Ocean City office. Billy Barr, Carlie Archer, Kelley Bjorkland and Kim Lucido-McCabe of the Ocean City office.

Geri Mason from the Salisbury office won the Silver Award.

Bronze award winners are Brenda Archer-Nichols, Chris Dero and Gaije Hallstrom from Ocean City and Cassandra Price and Harryson Domercant of the Salisbury office. Jimbo Weismiller, Kathy Pusey, Lauren Fiorelli and Mia McCarthy of the Ocean City office also earned Bronze status as did Rusty Molnar of the Salisbury office.

The Top Teams for the month of February include the Fritschle Barker Group in the Ocean City office. Team members are Grant Fritschle, Jon Barker, Clint Bickford, Bryan Coates, Courtney Wright, Mark Barker and Jackson St Jean.

The Windrow Group of the Ocean City office also received the Triple Platinum award. Team members are Erik Windrow, Nikki Rayne, Jennifer Kukel and Robert Windrow.

The Moore Team earned the Platinum award. The Sharon Daugherty Group, Lucido Global and Davis Strategic achieved Triple Gold status The Britt Team earned Gold and the Optimism Group achieved Bronze.

Blue Water Growing

BERLIN – The Delaware Beaches Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort™ has been acquired by Ocean City-based Blue Water Development. The property opened its 2021 camping season on April 1 under new management.

Located minutes from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach, Del., Delaware Beaches Jellystone Park™ joins Blue Water’s portfolio of 12 East Coast RV resorts and its seventh on the Delmarva peninsula. Since purchasing the campground five months ago, Blue Water has been hard at work on a multi-million-dollar program of infrastructure enhancements and new family-focused amenities, including the splash pad and water slides, upgraded WiFi, revamped playground, expanded camp store, new campfire features, updated RV sites and renovated arcade with new games.

“Jellystone is a family-friendly brand that, just like Blue Water, focuses on delivering the best experience possible to each and every guest, each and every time,” said Blue Water CEO Todd Burbage. “Jellystone’s brand and this campground are a perfect addition to our Blue Water family, and we’re excited to build on the decade-long legacy of the park’s previous owners. We look forward to elevating the park with new amenities, more fun activities, and a unique service culture that will help guests make priceless memories that last a lifetime.”

Delaware Beaches Jellystone Park features more than 265 sites, including full hook-up RV sites, vacation rental cabins, and primitive tent sites, as well as seasonal and extended stay opportunities.

“Campers who have enjoyed Jellystone in the past can expect an elevated experience,” said General Manager Bryan Fykes. “We’ve enhanced and accentuated all of the things that make Jellystone Delaware an exceptional family vacation destination. We’re thrilled to have retained the majority of our staff so that guests will see familiar faces as well as some new rangers, too.”

Hospitality Group Expands

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — SoDel Concepts, a hospitality group based in Rehoboth Beach, Del., recently announced plans for a second brewpub.

Ocean View Brewing Company will be located on the corner of Route 26 and Woodland Avenue in Ocean View, Del. A spring 2022 opening date is planned.

“We are so excited to bring a first-class brewpub to Ocean View,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “We love the community, which has supported NorthEast Seafood Kitchen, also in Ocean View, as well as our restaurants in Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. We have so many loyal customers in the area, and this has been a long time coming.”

SoDel Concepts opened Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth in 2019. The brewpub recently was named Delaware Brewery of the Year at the New York International Beer Competition.

“It seems as though we can’t make enough beer to satisfy all the craft beer fans who come to the Delaware beaches,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts.

Patton is a certified cicerone, a designation for beer professionals that’s similar to a sommelier program for wine experts. He oversees the hospitality group’s beer program and will oversee the new brewpub’s construction.

“Thompson Island Brewing Company has been a huge hit, and we want to bring a similar experience to residents and visitors south of the Indian River Inlet bridge,” Patton said. “Ocean View Brewing Company will follow the SoDel Concepts tradition of providing coastal comfort foods, a beach-influenced atmosphere and exceptional service.”

Like its sister brewpub to the north, the 5,000-square-foot, 200-seat restaurant will feature a beer garden. In cooler months, guests can gather around the fireplace.

Fisher Architects is handling the design, and the décor will reflect a modern beach house with touches of Americana.

Firm’s Design Recognized

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group has been honored with a ‘2021 Best of Houzz’ award in the category of Residential Design. The annual awards program recognizes the most popular designs and designers on Houzz.com, a leading platform for home design and remodeling. The winners, which represent the top 3-4% of each category, span the country and world.

“Our objective is to create unique, site-specific and aesthetically-pleasing design solutions that provide our clients with comfortable and functional homes they love to live in,” said Chris Pattey, leader of Becker Morgan Group’s Residential Studio. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Houzz community and it is exciting and gratifying to learn that our designs serve as inspiration to others.”

Houzz.com users vote for winners by visiting and saving a designer’s projects as motivation for their own plans. This is the second consecutive year and the third time Becker Morgan Group has received the honor for achievement in the Baltimore Region.

Scholarship Established

SALISBURY — The family and friends of Dr. Donald Harting recently established the Donald A. Harting Memorial Scholarship at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore to honor his life and legacy. The scholarship will provide a minimum of $2,000 per academic year to support students seeking a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.), or Master of Public Health (M.P.H.) degree.

Harting was grateful for the financial support he received from his local community to pursue his education in pediatric medicine and public health. He was the driving force behind the creation of the Delmarva Education Foundation and its endowed fund, which now provides funds annually for scholarships and programs for local students.

Qualified applicants must be graduates of a public or private high school located in Dorchester, Wicomico, Worcester, or Somerset County and admitted to an accredited graduate program leading to a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.), or Master of Public Health (M.P.H.) degree as a full-time student. All scholarship guidelines and application forms can be found at www.cfes.org.